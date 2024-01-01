rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948946
The Horse Sekitoba and the General Guan Yu (Jp: Kan'u), from the series "A Series of Famous Horses (Meiba bantsuzuki)" by Totoya Hokkei
The Horse Sekitoba and the General Guan Yu (Jp: Kan'u), from the series "A Series of Famous Horses (Meiba bantsuzuki)" by Totoya Hokkei

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

