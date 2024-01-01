rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948981
The Actor Sawamura Sojuro III as the Hairdresser Jirokichi in the Play Shida Choja-bashira, Performed at the Nakamura…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Actor Sawamura Sojuro III as the Hairdresser Jirokichi in the Play Shida Choja-bashira, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Eighth Month, 1781 by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Actor Sawamura Sojuro III as the Hairdresser Jirokichi in the Play Shida Choja-bashira, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Eighth Month, 1781 by Katsukawa Shunsho

More