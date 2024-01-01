rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949017
The Actor Nakamura Kojuro VI in a Daisho no Mai (Sword Dance), in the Play Gion Nyogo, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Tenth Month, 1786 by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

