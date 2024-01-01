rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949071
The Actor Ichikawa Monnosuke II as a Buddhist Monk in the Play Edo no Hana Mimasu Soga, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Actor Ichikawa Monnosuke II as a Buddhist Monk in the Play Edo no Hana Mimasu Soga, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Fourth Month, 1783 by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Actor Ichikawa Monnosuke II as a Buddhist Monk in the Play Edo no Hana Mimasu Soga, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Fourth Month, 1783 by Katsukawa Shunsho

More