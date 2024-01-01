rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949075
Ofuji, the Shop Girl of the Motoyanagiya, with a Customer by Suzuki Harunobu
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Ofuji, the Shop Girl of the Motoyanagiya, with a Customer by Suzuki Harunobu

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Ofuji, the Shop Girl of the Motoyanagiya, with a Customer by Suzuki Harunobu

More