The Actor Otani Oniji III in an Unidentified Role in the Play Yukimi-zuki Eiga Hachi no Ki (?), Performed at the Nakamura Theater (?) in the Eleventh Month, 1787 (?) by Katsukawa Shun'ei

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

