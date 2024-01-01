https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949193Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Actor Bando Matataro IV as Bando Taro in the Play Gohiiki Kanjincho, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1773 by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 576 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1439 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Actor Bando Matataro IV as Bando Taro in the Play Gohiiki Kanjincho, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1773 by Katsukawa ShunshoMore