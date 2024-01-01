rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949245
Bamboo Yards and Kyo Bridge (Kyobashi Takegashi), from the series "One Hundred Famous Views of Edo (Meisho Edo hyakkei)" by…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Bamboo Yards and Kyo Bridge (Kyobashi Takegashi), from the series "One Hundred Famous Views of Edo (Meisho Edo hyakkei)" by Utagawa Hiroshige

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Bamboo Yards and Kyo Bridge (Kyobashi Takegashi), from the series "One Hundred Famous Views of Edo (Meisho Edo hyakkei)" by Utagawa Hiroshige

More