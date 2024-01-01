rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949277
The Actor Kasaya Matakuro II as the Boatman Rokuzo in an Unidentified Play, Performed at the Morita Theater in the Fifth…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Actor Kasaya Matakuro II as the Boatman Rokuzo in an Unidentified Play, Performed at the Morita Theater in the Fifth Month, 1770 by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Actor Kasaya Matakuro II as the Boatman Rokuzo in an Unidentified Play, Performed at the Morita Theater in the Fifth Month, 1770 by Katsukawa Shunsho

More