https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949298
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as Osaku in the Play Sayo no Nakayama Hiiki no Tsurigane, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in…
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as Osaku in the Play Sayo no Nakayama Hiiki no Tsurigane, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1790 by Katsukawa Shun'ei

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

