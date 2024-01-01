rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949332
Perspective Picture of the Night Attack from Act XI of the Storehouse of Loyal Retainers (Chushingura juichidanme youchi no…
Perspective Picture of the Night Attack from Act XI of the Storehouse of Loyal Retainers (Chushingura juichidanme youchi no uki-e) by Kitao Masayoshi (Kuwagata Keisai)

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

