https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949332Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPerspective Picture of the Night Attack from Act XI of the Storehouse of Loyal Retainers (Chushingura juichidanme youchi no uki-e) by Kitao Masayoshi (Kuwagata Keisai)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 943 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2357 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPerspective Picture of the Night Attack from Act XI of the Storehouse of Loyal Retainers (Chushingura juichidanme youchi no uki-e) by Kitao Masayoshi (Kuwagata Keisai)More