https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949420Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextClear Weather After Snow at Nihon Bridge (Nihonbashi yukibare), from the series "One Hundred Famous Views of Edo (Meisho Edo hyakkei)" by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 816 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2040 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadClear Weather After Snow at Nihon Bridge (Nihonbashi yukibare), from the series "One Hundred Famous Views of Edo (Meisho Edo hyakkei)" by Utagawa HiroshigeMore