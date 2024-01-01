rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949437
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as Kakogawa Honzo in the Play Kanadehon Chushin Nagori no Kura, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Ninth Month, 1780 by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

