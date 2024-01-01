rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949486
The Call of the Cuckoo from above the Clouds (parody of Minamoto no Yorimasa) by Suzuki Harunobu
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Call of the Cuckoo from above the Clouds (parody of Minamoto no Yorimasa) by Suzuki Harunobu

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Call of the Cuckoo from above the Clouds (parody of Minamoto no Yorimasa) by Suzuki Harunobu

More