https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949493Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Actor Osagawa Tsuneyo II as the Courtesan Miyagino (?) in the Play Go Taiheiki Shiraishi-banashi (?), Performed at the Morita Theater in the Fourth Month, 1780 (?) by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 567 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1417 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Actor Osagawa Tsuneyo II as the Courtesan Miyagino (?) in the Play Go Taiheiki Shiraishi-banashi (?), Performed at the Morita Theater in the Fourth Month, 1780 (?) by Katsukawa ShunshoMore