https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949513Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as Soga no Goro Tokimune in the Play Sakai-cho Soga Nendaiki, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the First Month, 1771 by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 543 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1358 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as Soga no Goro Tokimune in the Play Sakai-cho Soga Nendaiki, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the First Month, 1771 by Katsukawa ShunshoMore