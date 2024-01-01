rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949532
Actor Nakamura Nakazô I as Monk Shunkan in “Outing to Pick Pine Seedlings on the Rat-Day of the New Year” (“Hime Komatsu Ne…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Actor Nakamura Nakazô I as Monk Shunkan in “Outing to Pick Pine Seedlings on the Rat-Day of the New Year” (“Hime Komatsu Ne no Hi Asobi”) by Katsukawa Shunkо̄

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Actor Nakamura Nakazô I as Monk Shunkan in “Outing to Pick Pine Seedlings on the Rat-Day of the New Year” (“Hime Komatsu Ne no Hi Asobi”) by Katsukawa Shunkо̄

More