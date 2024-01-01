rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949540
The Actor Ichikawa Yaozo II as Sakura-maru in the Play Sugawara Denju Tenarai Kagami, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Actor Ichikawa Yaozo II as Sakura-maru in the Play Sugawara Denju Tenarai Kagami, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Seventh Month, 1776 by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Actor Ichikawa Yaozo II as Sakura-maru in the Play Sugawara Denju Tenarai Kagami, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Seventh Month, 1776 by Katsukawa Shunsho

More