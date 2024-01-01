https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949574Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Actor Ichikawa Monnosuke II as Soga no Goro Tokimune in the Play Haru wa Soga Akebono-zoshi (?), Performed at the Nakamura Theater (?) in the First Month, 1772 (?) by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 587 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1468 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Actor Ichikawa Monnosuke II as Soga no Goro Tokimune in the Play Haru wa Soga Akebono-zoshi (?), Performed at the Nakamura Theater (?) in the First Month, 1772 (?) by Katsukawa ShunshoMore