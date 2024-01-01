rawpixel
The Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV as Tsukisayo in the Play Gohiiki Nenne Soga, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the First…
The Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV as Tsukisayo in the Play Gohiiki Nenne Soga, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the First Month, 1779 by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

