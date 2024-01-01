rawpixel
The Actor Ikushima Daikichi III as the Courtesan Naniwazu in the Play Saki Masuya Ume no Kachidoki, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1777 by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

