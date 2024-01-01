https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949669Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Actor Ikushima Daikichi III as the Courtesan Naniwazu in the Play Saki Masuya Ume no Kachidoki, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1777 by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 559 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1398 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Actor Ikushima Daikichi III as the Courtesan Naniwazu in the Play Saki Masuya Ume no Kachidoki, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1777 by Katsukawa ShunshoMore