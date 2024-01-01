rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949697
The Great Elephant from a Foreign Land (Ikoku watari dai zo no zu) by Utagawa Yoshiharu
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Great Elephant from a Foreign Land (Ikoku watari dai zo no zu) by Utagawa Yoshiharu

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Great Elephant from a Foreign Land (Ikoku watari dai zo no zu) by Utagawa Yoshiharu

More