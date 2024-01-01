rawpixel
The Actor Ichikawa Monnosuke II as Daidoji Tabatanosuke in the Play Mukashi Mukashi Tejiro no Saru, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Eighth Month, 1792 by Katsukawa Shun'ei

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

