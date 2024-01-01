rawpixel
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as Ashiya Doman in the Play Kikyo-zome Onna Urakata, Performed at the Morita Theater in the Seventh Month, 1776 by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

