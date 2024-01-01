rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949754
Brush: Lady Wei (Fude: Ei fujin), from the series "The Four Friends of the Writing Table for the Ichiyo Circle (Ichiyoren…
Brush: Lady Wei (Fude: Ei fujin), from the series "The Four Friends of the Writing Table for the Ichiyo Circle (Ichiyoren bunbo shiyu)" by Yashima Gakutei

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

