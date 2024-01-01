https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949765Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCarrying a lantern sponsored by the Motozaimoku-cho, from the series "The Festival of the Sanno Shrine (Sanno gosairei)" by Torii Kiyonaga (Publisher)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 924 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2311 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCarrying a lantern sponsored by the Motozaimoku-cho, from the series "The Festival of the Sanno Shrine (Sanno gosairei)" by Torii Kiyonaga (Publisher)More