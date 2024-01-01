rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949765
Carrying a lantern sponsored by the Motozaimoku-cho, from the series "The Festival of the Sanno Shrine (Sanno gosairei)" by Torii Kiyonaga (Publisher)

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

