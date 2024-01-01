rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949777
The Actor Ichikawa Ebizo as Kudo Suketsune Disguised as a Komuso in the Play Waka Murasaki Edokko Soga, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the First Month, 1792 by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

