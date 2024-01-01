https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949786Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman Holding a Branch of Kerria Flowers in the Rain (parody of Ota Dokan) by Suzuki HarunobuOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 896 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2239 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadWoman Holding a Branch of Kerria Flowers in the Rain (parody of Ota Dokan) by Suzuki HarunobuMore