rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949794
Procession of Minamoto no Yoritomo across the Oi River (Minamoto Yoritomo ko Oikawa gyoretsu zu) by Utagawa Sadahide
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Procession of Minamoto no Yoritomo across the Oi River (Minamoto Yoritomo ko Oikawa gyoretsu zu) by Utagawa Sadahide

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Procession of Minamoto no Yoritomo across the Oi River (Minamoto Yoritomo ko Oikawa gyoretsu zu) by Utagawa Sadahide

More