rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949854
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo II as the courtesan Umegae in the play "Hiragana Seisuiki," performed at the Ichimura Theater in…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Actor Segawa Kikunojo II as the courtesan Umegae in the play "Hiragana Seisuiki," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the first month, 1764 by Suzuki Harunobu

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Actor Segawa Kikunojo II as the courtesan Umegae in the play "Hiragana Seisuiki," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the first month, 1764 by Suzuki Harunobu

More