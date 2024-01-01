rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949877
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as Dozaemon Denkichi in the Play Yaoya Oshichi, Performed at the Kiri Theater in the Fourth Month, 1785 by Katsukawa Shunkо̄

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

