The Actor Ichikawa Danzo III as Fuwa Banazemon in the Play Date Moyo Kumo ni Inazuma, Performed at the Morita Theater in the Tenth Month, 1768 by Katsukawa Shunsho. Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago.