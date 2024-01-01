rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949923
The Actor Ichikawa Danzo III as Fuwa Banazemon in the Play Date Moyo Kumo ni Inazuma, Performed at the Morita Theater in the…
The Actor Ichikawa Danzo III as Fuwa Banazemon in the Play Date Moyo Kumo ni Inazuma, Performed at the Morita Theater in the Tenth Month, 1768 by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

