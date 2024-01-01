https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949959Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCalligraphy, from the series "Fashionable Versions of the Four Accomplishments (Furyu kinkishoga)" by Isoda KoryusaiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 819 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2048 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCalligraphy, from the series "Fashionable Versions of the Four Accomplishments (Furyu kinkishoga)" by Isoda KoryusaiMore