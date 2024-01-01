rawpixel
The Smitten Thunder God Delivering a Love Letter to a Courtesan by Suzuki Harunobu

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

