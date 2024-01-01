rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949994
Mount Yoshino, Yamato Province (Yamato Yoshinoyama) from the series “One Hundred Famous Views in the Various Provinces (Shokoku meisho hyakkei)” by Utagawa Hiroshige II (Shigenobu)

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

