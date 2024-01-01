rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950001
The Actor Ichikawa Omezo I as the Boatman Takihei (?) in the Play Ofunamori Ebi no Kaomise (?), Performed at the Kawarazaki…
The Actor Ichikawa Omezo I as the Boatman Takihei (?) in the Play Ofunamori Ebi no Kaomise (?), Performed at the Kawarazaki Theater (?) in the Eleventh Month, 1792 (?) by Katsukawa Shun'ei

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

