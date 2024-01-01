rawpixel
The Actor Nakamura Tomijuro I as the Chinese Hero Kan'u in the Play Hatsu Akebono Niwatori Soga, Performed at the Morita…
The Actor Nakamura Tomijuro I as the Chinese Hero Kan'u in the Play Hatsu Akebono Niwatori Soga, Performed at the Morita Theater in the First Month, 1772 by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

