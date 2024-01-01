https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950002Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Actor Nakamura Tomijuro I as the Chinese Hero Kan'u in the Play Hatsu Akebono Niwatori Soga, Performed at the Morita Theater in the First Month, 1772 by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 606 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1515 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Actor Nakamura Tomijuro I as the Chinese Hero Kan'u in the Play Hatsu Akebono Niwatori Soga, Performed at the Morita Theater in the First Month, 1772 by Katsukawa ShunshoMore