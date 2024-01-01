rawpixel
The Actor Ichimura Uzaemon IX as Seigen in the Play Ise-goyomi Daido Ninen, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Fall…
The Actor Ichimura Uzaemon IX as Seigen in the Play Ise-goyomi Daido Ninen, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Fall, 1768 by Ippitsusai Buncho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

