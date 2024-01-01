rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950027
Ohan and Obiya Choemon eloping in the drama Katsuragawa Renri no Shigarami, from the series "A Collection of Ancient and…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Ohan and Obiya Choemon eloping in the drama Katsuragawa Renri no Shigarami, from the series "A Collection of Ancient and Modern Dramas (Kokon Joruri zukushi)" by Utagawa Hiroshige

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Ohan and Obiya Choemon eloping in the drama Katsuragawa Renri no Shigarami, from the series "A Collection of Ancient and Modern Dramas (Kokon Joruri zukushi)" by Utagawa Hiroshige

More