https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950039Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Actor Segawa Kitsuji III as Murasame in the Play Gohiiki Kanjincho, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1773 by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 581 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1453 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Actor Segawa Kitsuji III as Murasame in the Play Gohiiki Kanjincho, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1773 by Katsukawa ShunshoMore