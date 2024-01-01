rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950051
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as Watanabe no Tsuna in the Play Shitenno Tonoi no Kisewata, Performed at the Nakamura Theater…
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as Watanabe no Tsuna in the Play Shitenno Tonoi no Kisewata, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1781 by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

