The Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV as Kojoro-gitsune of Hakata in the Play Hikitsurete Yagoe Taiheiki, Performed at the Morita Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1776 by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

