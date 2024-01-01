https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950073Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Actor Nakamura Tomijuro I as a Female Fox from Mt. Ubagadake in the Play Chigo Torii Tobiiri Kitsune, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1777 by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 533 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1332 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Actor Nakamura Tomijuro I as a Female Fox from Mt. Ubagadake in the Play Chigo Torii Tobiiri Kitsune, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1777 by Katsukawa ShunshoMore