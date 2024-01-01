https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950097Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Actor Ichikawa Yaozo III as Oboshi Yuranosuke in the Play Kanadehon Chushingura, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Fifth Month, 1786 by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 579 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1448 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Actor Ichikawa Yaozo III as Oboshi Yuranosuke in the Play Kanadehon Chushingura, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Fifth Month, 1786 by Katsukawa ShunshoMore