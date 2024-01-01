rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950109
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo I in a Shak-kyo Dance in the Play Aioi Jishi, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Fourth Month, 1784 by Katsukawa Shunkо̄

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

