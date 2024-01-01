rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950118
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as Aigo no Waka in the Play Chigo Sakura Jusan Kane, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as Aigo no Waka in the Play Chigo Sakura Jusan Kane, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1774 by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as Aigo no Waka in the Play Chigo Sakura Jusan Kane, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1774 by Katsukawa Shunsho

More