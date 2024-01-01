rawpixel
The Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV as Soga no Goro Tokimune in the Play Koi no Yosuga Kanegaki Soga, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the First Month, 1789 by Katsukawa Shun'ei

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

