The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as Gokuin Sen'emon in the Play Hatsumombi Kuruwa Soga, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Second Month, 1780 by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

