https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950139Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNihonbashi from the series Thirty-six Views of the Eastern Capital (Toto sanjurokkei) by Utagawa Hiroshige II (Shigenobu)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 829 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2072 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadNihonbashi from the series Thirty-six Views of the Eastern Capital (Toto sanjurokkei) by Utagawa Hiroshige II (Shigenobu)More