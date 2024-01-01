rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950145
A Woman as Ebisu, from the series "Seven Women as the Gods of Good Fortune for the Hanagasa Poetry Club (Hanagasaren…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A Woman as Ebisu, from the series "Seven Women as the Gods of Good Fortune for the Hanagasa Poetry Club (Hanagasaren shichifukujin)" by Katsukawa Shuntei

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

A Woman as Ebisu, from the series "Seven Women as the Gods of Good Fortune for the Hanagasa Poetry Club (Hanagasaren shichifukujin)" by Katsukawa Shuntei

More